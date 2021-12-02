COVID-19: 95 per cent of Guelph police members are fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say 95 per cent of its members are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release this week, the service said a new vaccination policy came into effect on Nov. 1 that required all employees to provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 15.

Unlike many other policies for public sector workers, officers and civilian staff who are unvaccinated would not lose their job under this mandate.

“Members who are not vaccinated and have not been approved for an exemption must participate on their own time in a COVID-19 education program,” police said.

“They also must provide proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of the start of their working block and a second test taken during the working block.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police added that all of its active members are in compliance with the policy with all of them disclosing their vaccination status.

3:12 COVID-19: Dr. Moore ‘does not anticipate’ vaccine certification will be applied to children aged 5-11 in Ontario COVID-19: Dr. Moore ‘does not anticipate’ vaccine certification will be applied to children aged 5-11 in Ontario

As of Wednesday, more than 95 per cent of active members are fully vaccinated but that number is expected to increase to 96 per cent by Dec. 10.

Guelph police has about 320 active service members, which means only about a dozen are not fully vaccinated.

The service said the policy was developed to balance safety within the workplace, safety for the community and members’ rights.