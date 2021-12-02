SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 95 per cent of Guelph police members are fully vaccinated

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 9:53 am
Click to play video: 'Work: What’s Next? Vaccine mandates and Employment Insurance' Work: What’s Next? Vaccine mandates and Employment Insurance
Employment lawyer, Lior Samfiru, looks at the legality around being terminated for not getting your COVID-19 vaccine and why employees may still qualify for Employment Insurance. – Nov 5, 2021

Guelph police say 95 per cent of its members are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release this week, the service said a new vaccination policy came into effect on Nov. 1 that required all employees to provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 15.

Read more: 2 Waterloo police officers placed on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 protocols

Unlike many other policies for public sector workers, officers and civilian staff who are unvaccinated would not lose their job under this mandate.

“Members who are not vaccinated and have not been approved for an exemption must participate on their own time in a COVID-19 education program,” police said.

“They also must provide proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of the start of their working block and a second test taken during the working block.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police added that all of its active members are in compliance with the policy with all of them disclosing their vaccination status.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Dr. Moore ‘does not anticipate’ vaccine certification will be applied to children aged 5-11 in Ontario' COVID-19: Dr. Moore ‘does not anticipate’ vaccine certification will be applied to children aged 5-11 in Ontario
COVID-19: Dr. Moore ‘does not anticipate’ vaccine certification will be applied to children aged 5-11 in Ontario

As of Wednesday, more than 95 per cent of active members are fully vaccinated but that number is expected to increase to 96 per cent by Dec. 10.

Read more: Ontario’s top doctor to announce expanded eligibility for 3rd COVID dose booster shots

Guelph police has about 320 active service members, which means only about a dozen are not fully vaccinated.

The service said the policy was developed to balance safety within the workplace, safety for the community and members’ rights.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagCOVID news tagVaccine Mandate tagGuelph police COVID-19 tagGuelph Police COVID tagGuelph police COVID policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers