Crime

Suspect wanted after man pushed onto subway tracks, struck by train in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 8:00 pm
Police released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

A suspect is wanted after a man was pushed onto subway tracks and subsequently struck by a train in Toronto last week, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that the incident happened at Bloor-Yonge Station on Friday.

Officers were called to the station at 5:22 p.m.

Police said a 36-year-old man was carrying a large box on the platform and accidentally made contact with another man.

An argument ensued and the 36-year-old man was pushed and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, the statement said.

The victim was struck and dragged by the train, police said. He was treated in hospital for injuries.

The suspect reportedly ran out of the station.

The suspect was described as six feet tall with a slim build and light brown hair. Police said he was carrying a blue backpack with a floral pattern and was wearing a black coat, light brown hoodie, black pants and grey running shoes.

Trending Stories

Investigators are working to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

