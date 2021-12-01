Menu

Canada

Transportation safety board investigating ‘runway excursion’ at Kingston Airport

By Megan King Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 6:19 pm
Click to play video: 'TSB investigating a ‘runway excursion’ at Kingston airport' TSB investigating a ‘runway excursion’ at Kingston airport
WATCH: The Transportation Safety Board has deployed a team of investigators to Kingston's airport after a "small executive jet" veered off the runway.

An emergency response was triggered on Tuesday at Kingston Airport after an airplane made a ‘runway excursion’ and veered while trying to land.

“About 6:30 I got a phone call that an airplane had gone off of the end of the runway,” says airport manager Aron Winterstein.

“We enacted our emergency response plan and deployed resources. When we got out there we found that everybody was ok.”

Read more: Rideau Lakes, Ont. fire kills one person

Winterstein says that there were two pilots on the aircraft and no passengers on board. Neither pilot was injured.

He says that the Embraer Phenom 300, a small executive jet with capacity for 11 people, was landing at the airport when the runway excursion happened.

“A runway excursion is when an aircraft veers off of the runway and does off-roading at the airport,” says Winterstein. “So, if they go outside of the runway itself.”

Winterstein says that this is a very rare occurrence and reiterates that air travel is one of the safest modes of travel.

Read more: Toys for remote northern communities set to leave CFB Trenton

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigators were on scene, and will determine why the incident happened through a report.

According to Winterstein, operations are back to usual at the airport.

