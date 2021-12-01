Transportation safety board investigating ‘runway excursion’ at Kingston Airport

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency response was triggered on Tuesday at Kingston Airport after an airplane made a ‘runway excursion’ and veered while trying to land.

“About 6:30 I got a phone call that an airplane had gone off of the end of the runway,” says airport manager Aron Winterstein.

“We enacted our emergency response plan and deployed resources. When we got out there we found that everybody was ok.”

Winterstein says that there were two pilots on the aircraft and no passengers on board. Neither pilot was injured.

He says that the Embraer Phenom 300, a small executive jet with capacity for 11 people, was landing at the airport when the runway excursion happened.

“A runway excursion is when an aircraft veers off of the runway and does off-roading at the airport,” says Winterstein. “So, if they go outside of the runway itself.”

Winterstein says that this is a very rare occurrence and reiterates that air travel is one of the safest modes of travel.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigators were on scene, and will determine why the incident happened through a report.

According to Winterstein, operations are back to usual at the airport.