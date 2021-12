Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has confirmed Boeing’s Super Hornet fighter jet is officially out of the running to replace Canada’s CF-18s.

The official confirmation comes nearly a week after The Canadian Press first reported that Boeing had been told its bid for the $19-billion fighter jet contract did not meet Canada’s requirements.

The competition now comes down to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter and Sweden’s Saab Gripen.

More to come.