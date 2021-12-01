Mississauga wedding attendees asked to get tested for COVID, regardless of vaccination status

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Public Health is asking guests of a wedding in Mississauga last month to seek testing for COVID-19 due to an exposure.

The local public health unit said the wedding was held at the Mississauga Convention Centre on Derry Road near Hurontario Street on Nov. 20. between 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“All guests should get tested if they have not already tested on or after Nov 27, regardless of vaccination status,” Peel Public Health said in a statement.

It also said individuals must self-isolate regardless of vaccination status until they receive a negative test result.

An outbreak number of 2253-2021-51320 was also given out for people who attended the wedding.

