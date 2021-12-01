SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

Mississauga wedding attendees asked to get tested for COVID, regardless of vaccination status

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 2:20 pm
Mississauga Convention Centre. View image in full screen
Mississauga Convention Centre. Google Streetview

Peel Public Health is asking guests of a wedding in Mississauga last month to seek testing for COVID-19 due to an exposure.

The local public health unit said the wedding was held at the Mississauga Convention Centre on Derry Road near Hurontario Street on Nov. 20. between 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“All guests should get tested if they have not already tested on or after Nov 27, regardless of vaccination status,” Peel Public Health said in a statement.

It also said individuals must self-isolate regardless of vaccination status until they receive a negative test result.

An outbreak number of 2253-2021-51320 was also given out for people who attended the wedding.

