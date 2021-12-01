Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. disabilities group pushes to convert major legal win into improved housing, care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 1:46 pm
Vicky Levack, a spokeswoman for the Disability Rights Coalition, speaks at a news conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Levack, who lives with cerebral palsy, says she wants Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to commit to negotiating reforms with disabilities groups, after her coalition won a landmark Appeal Court decision that found the province had discriminated against people with disabilities by failing to provide timely access to care and housing in the community. View image in full screen
Vicky Levack, a spokeswoman for the Disability Rights Coalition, speaks at a news conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Levack, who lives with cerebral palsy, says she wants Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to commit to negotiating reforms with disabilities groups, after her coalition won a landmark Appeal Court decision that found the province had discriminated against people with disabilities by failing to provide timely access to care and housing in the community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton

A disabilities group in Nova Scotia is pushing to convert a landmark court victory into funding for improvements to housing and care.

During a news conference today, the Disabilities Rights Coalition cited the Oct. 6 decision by the province’s Court of Appeal, which determined the province had failed to provide people with disabilities suitable social assistance and smaller homes.

Read more: Halifax woman with cerebal palsy finally gets a place to call home, wants to help others do same

The specific remedies to the finding will be determined by a human rights board of inquiry, but the province has the option to attempt to “justify” the discrimination on grounds such as potential costs.

Trending Stories

Vicky Levack, a member of the coalition who has cerebral palsy, said today she is looking for Premier Tim Houston to promise not to go down the judicial path, as it would likely cause years of delays.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rally accuses Nova Scotia of failing to provide community-based living for disabled people

The coalition also says it is looking for the new Progressive Conservative government to collaborate before the human rights board and to commit to reforms and set up a timetable for their achievement.

The group has said reforms should include an end to institutionalizing people with disabilities and include the rapid elimination of waiting lists for community housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagHousing tagHuman Rights tagDisabilities taghousing crisis tagAccessible Housing tagNova Scotia Housing Crisis tagDisability Rights Coalition taghousing for people with disabilities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers