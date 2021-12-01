N.S. disabilities group pushes to convert major legal win into improved housing, care

Send this page to someone via email

A disabilities group in Nova Scotia is pushing to convert a landmark court victory into funding for improvements to housing and care.

During a news conference today, the Disabilities Rights Coalition cited the Oct. 6 decision by the province’s Court of Appeal, which determined the province had failed to provide people with disabilities suitable social assistance and smaller homes.

The specific remedies to the finding will be determined by a human rights board of inquiry, but the province has the option to attempt to “justify” the discrimination on grounds such as potential costs.

Vicky Levack, a member of the coalition who has cerebral palsy, said today she is looking for Premier Tim Houston to promise not to go down the judicial path, as it would likely cause years of delays.

The coalition also says it is looking for the new Progressive Conservative government to collaborate before the human rights board and to commit to reforms and set up a timetable for their achievement.

The group has said reforms should include an end to institutionalizing people with disabilities and include the rapid elimination of waiting lists for community housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.