Canada

New hospital being built in Mississauga, facility to be expanded in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 12:47 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives for a press briefing at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto, on Friday, October 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives for a press briefing at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto, on Friday, October 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

Ontario says it’s spending billions of dollars to build a new hospital in Mississauga, Ont., and expand another in Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford says together, the projects will add more than 500 hospital beds to the province.

He’s billing it as part of a pre-pandemic pledge to end “hallway medicine” that has gained new urgency due to COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario Health says healthcare impacts less likely during current COVID wave

Both hospitals – the Mississauga Hospital and the Queensway Health Centre – are part of Trillium Health Partners, which the province says is receiving more than $27 million in extra operational funding this fiscal year.

The province says demand for health care at Trillium Health Partners is expected to expand to seven times that at the average Ontario hospital over the next 20 years due to Peel Region’s booming population.

Ford says Wednesday’s announcement is part of a plan to spend $30 billion over 10 years on increasing hospital capacity.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
