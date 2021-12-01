MLHU warns passengers who used Megabus over the weekend to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is warning travellers who were on a Megabus from London to Toronto and Toronto to Niagara Falls that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health unit said the warning includes anyone who travelled on a Megabus from London to Toronto Sunday, Nov. 28 and then from Toronto to Niagara Falls on Monday, Nov. 29.

People are being advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after the health unit confirmed that a passenger who took two separate trips has tested positive for COVID-19.

“There is a risk that anyone who sat within two metres or had close contact with this individual on the bus, may have been exposed to COVID-19,” says Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health with the MLHU.

The health unit is unable to determine who was seated close to the passenger and recommends that everyone on the bus gets tested right away if they develop systems.

On Sunday, the Megabus departed London at 1:10 p.m. from the Flying J Megabus Stop on 2700 Highbury Ave. south and arrived at 4 p.m. at Toronto’s Union Station bus terminal.

The Megabus in the second trip departed from the Toronto Bus Terminal at 610 Bay St. at 12:30 p.m. and arrived in Niagara Falls around 2:30 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Bus Terminal at 4555 Erie Ave.

The bus also made stops at Main Street and Cristie Street in Grimsby and at the Megabus Terminal at 70 Carlisle St. in St Catharines.

“We continue to recommend that anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms seek testing and that they stay home and away from others until they receive their test results,” Summers said.