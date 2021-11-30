COVID-19: MLHU reports 8 cases, 4.8% of kids 5-11 receive 1st dose in 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The health unit also provided updated vaccination data showing that, in just two days, 4.8 per cent of those aged five to 11 in the region received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, there have been 14,883 cases, including 152 active cases (a decrease of three), 14,479 recoveries (an increase of 11) and 252 deaths (unchanged).

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

The rate of active cases among those aged 25 to 39 is higher than the rate among those 11 and under, a cohort that includes those aged four and under who are ineligible for vaccination and those five to 11 who have only been eligible for vaccination since Nov. 26.

There are 43 active cases among people in the 25-to-39 age group at a rate of 38.4 cases per 100,000. The age group with the next highest rate of active cases based on population size is those age 18-24 with 18 cases at a rate of 34.1 per 100,000.

For those under the age of 11, there are 18 active cases at a rate of 27.9 cases per 100,000.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 19 inpatients with COVID-19, with nine in adult critical care or the intensive care unit, as of Tuesday.

On Nov. 29, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow reiterated that, over the previous four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID-19 admissions came from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Monday.

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting zero cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Fanshawe College’s Merlin House residence, declared Nov. 28 and at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence, declared Nov. 27.

As of Monday, the outbreak at Western involved eight students. Three cases were associated with the Fanshawe outbreak as of Monday.



Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Glen Cairn Public School (one case)

Lord Dorchester Secondary School (one case)

Lord Nelson Public School (one case)

Mountsfield Public School (one case)

St. Andre Bessette Secondary School (one case)

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute (one case)

Tecumseh Public School (two cases)

Victoria Public School (one case)

Woodland Heights Public School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

London Bridge: Huron Heights Early Childhood Learning Centre (one case)

The health unit says at least 271 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

As mentioned above, there are active outbreaks at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence and Fanshawe College’s Merlin House residence.



Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU released updated vaccination data on Tuesday, covering up to the end of day Nov. 27.

According to the MLHU, 90.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 27 while 87.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The MLHU is providing additional data now that vaccinations have opened up for those aged five to 11. Among the entire population age five and over, 83.3 per cent of the population has had at least one dose while 80.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

When looking specifically at those aged five to 11, 4.8 per cent of that cohort have had their first dose as of end of day Nov. 27. Vaccination for that cohort only began Nov. 26.

The MLHU is also now providing data on third doses. Among those 80 and older, 22 per cent have had a third dose. That drops to 11.3 per cent among those age 75-79.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will open Wednesday at CF Masonville Place in a bid to get shots into the arms of Londoners out doing their holiday shopping.

As for the vaccination status of cases, the MLHU says unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 46.85 per cent of all cases (238 of 508) and 50.0 per cent of hospitalizations (nine of 18) since Oct. 19.

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and three involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

Ontario

The province reported 687 cases Tuesday, of which 310 involved unvaccinated individuals.

According to Tuesday’s report, 94 cases were recorded in Toronto, 71 in Windsor-Essex, 60 in Peel Region, 57 in Simcoe Muskoka, and 47 in Halton Region. All other health units reported fewer than 45 new cases.

The province also reported three more deaths on Tuesday as the number of fatalities in the province hit the grim milestone of 10,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Elgin and Oxford

On Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

5,370 total cases (an increase of 27 cases with one case removed due to data cleanup)

204 active cases (a decrease of seven)

5,068 resolved cases (an increase of 33)

98 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Monday and involved a woman in her 80s from Elgin County. Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

On Monday, SWPH announced capacity restrictions for Aylmer, Bayham, Blandford-Blenheim, Malahide, Norwich, South-West Oxford, Tillsonburg, and West Elgin, effective Dec. 2. The eight municipalities were chosen due to weekly incidence rates of 80+ cases per 100,000 people, and/or full vaccination rates of fewer than 80 per cent for residents aged 12 and older.

Of the 204 active cases in the region, 98 were in Elgin County (including 46 in St. Thomas, 29 in Aylmer and 18 in Bayham) and 106 were in Oxford County (including 33 in Tillsonburg and 32 in Woodstock).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Twelve people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in the ICU as of Tuesday.

SWPH declared an outbreak at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas on Nov. 28, involving one resident and two staff cases.

An outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared Nov. 18, involving eight resident cases and two staff cases, is ongoing.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.4 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 5.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

As of Nov. 28, 75.2 per cent of those aged five and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 77.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Tuesday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

From Saturday to Monday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,554 total cases (an increase of 29 from Friday)

70 active cases (an increase of 22)

2,414 recoveries (an increase of six)

70 deaths to date (an increase of one)

A spokesperson told Global News that the death reported on Nov. 29 involved a community member and was connected to a workplace outbreak.

Among the 70 active cases, 39 were reported in North Perth and seven in Perth East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and there was one active case involving a health-care worker as of Monday.

HPPH is reporting three outbreaks, involving a school, child care centre and workplace.

An outbreak at Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared Nov. 23, involves 14 students, up from six students on Friday.

An outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22 and involving two child cases, is ongoing.

No further information was provided about the workplace outbreak.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 3.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 28, 83.4 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Tuesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,372 total cases (an increase of four)

37 active cases (a decrease of two)

4,258 resolved cases (an increase of five)

77 deaths (an increase of one)



An official said the death involved someone in their 80s who passed away in hospital.

As of Tuesday, four COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health.

LPH is reporting three active outbreaks.

An outbreak Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18, involves fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.

An outbreak was declared Nov. 28 at Generations Day Care’s St. Philip Site and involves fewer than five cases.

A workplace outbreak was also declared Nov. 28 and involves two cases. No further information was provided.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 14 was 2.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent the week before.



Among area residents aged 12 and older, 82.0 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick and Gabby Rodrigues

