Politics

Ontario using frequent Minister’s Zoning Orders to fast-track development: auditor general

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 10:51 am
Queen's Park in Toronto on June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Queen's Park in Toronto on June 1, 2021. Nick Westoll / Global News

TORONTO – Ontario’s auditor general says the government is employing a previously little-used land-planning tool to fast-track development and circumvent normal planning processes.

An audit by Bonnie Lysyk’s office says the government issued 44 Minister’s Zoning Orders between March 2019 and March 2021, when in the past, about one was issued per year.

It found that 17 of the 44 orders were issued to the same seven development groups or companies.

Trending Stories

Read more: Key findings from Ontario auditor general’s annual report

Lysyk says MZOs were originally intended to be issued in special circumstances, but the government is using them as a tool to overcome potential barriers and delays to development.

She also says there are no established criteria by which the minister assesses requests for the orders, so it’s hard to know what factors he considered when making decisions.

The auditor noted that the government also recently expanded its power to override local authority, with increased powers for MZOs as part of COVID-19 economic recovery legislation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
