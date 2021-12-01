Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports high emergency department and inpatient volumes

Send this page to someone via email

As patient volumes hit pre-COVID pandemic levels, Peterborough Regional Health Centre is encouraging the public to consider other options before visiting the hospital’s emergency department in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the hospital says its emergency department and inpatient volumes are at the same levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and that wait times will be “higher than usual” in the coming weeks.

Contributing to the volume increase are cases of influenza and respiratory illness, additional patients with COVID-19 (the hospital reported five as of Monday), and subsequent patient isolation precautions.

“The hospital continues to work hard to create additional space and capacity in order to continue accommodating patient needs throughout the fall and winter seasons,” stated Dr. Lynn Mikula, executive vice-president, chief of staff and chief medical executive.

Mikula also noted staff have been busy preparing to launch its new clinical information system which is scheduled to go live on Friday.

“This time of year is traditionally one of the busiest times for the emergency department as respiratory illnesses increase in the community,” she said.

“With a number of additional factors converging this year, in order to provide the best care possible, we encourage community members to assess the urgency of their illness and consider the best place to seek care.”

Community members are also urged to consider this list of alternative options for healthcare before making a trip to the emergency department.

In late November, Peterborough Public Health reported the first official influenza case of the season. PRHC is encouraging residents to get a flu shot which is available at many pharmacies and doctors’ offices. Visit peterboroughpublichealth.ca/flu to find out where a flu shot is available

Additional tips and information are available at ontario.ca/flu.