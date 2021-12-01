Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man facing careless driving charge in Nov. 2 fatal crash

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 1, 2021 9:12 am
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., announced Tuesday that charges have been laid in connection with a fatal crash at the beginning of November.

Police said Hanna Aoudi, 48, of London is facing a charge of careless driving causing death.

Read more: London, Ont. police seek dashcam footage, witnesses in fatal crash

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Exeter Road and Wonderland Road South.

Trending Stories

At the time, police said emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision and that one driver was extricated by members of the fire department before being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead in hospital later that day and identified as Kassem Deeb, 72, of London.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the investigation, police closed sections of Exeter and Wonderland for roughly six hours.

Police say Aoudi is due in court Feb. 14, 2022.

