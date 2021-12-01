London, Ont. man facing careless driving charge in Nov. 2 fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., announced Tuesday that charges have been laid in connection with a fatal crash at the beginning of November.

Police said Hanna Aoudi, 48, of London is facing a charge of careless driving causing death.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Exeter Road and Wonderland Road South.

At the time, police said emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision and that one driver was extricated by members of the fire department before being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead in hospital later that day and identified as Kassem Deeb, 72, of London.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the investigation, police closed sections of Exeter and Wonderland for roughly six hours.

Police say Aoudi is due in court Feb. 14, 2022.