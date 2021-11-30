Menu

Health

92 per cent of City of Regina employees vaccinated against COVID-19

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 7:24 pm
The City of Regina says 92 per cent of city employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

A city spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that 162 employees still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result.

Active city employees have been required to provide either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative result since October.

“I think the continued messaging that vaccinations are the way to prevent serious infection and hospitalization will continue to hammer that home. I am really proud of the citizens of Regina in terms of them stepping up and going to get vaccinated,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters on Tuesday.

COVID-19: Regina city council hears report on proof of vaccination requirement

Costs of weekly COVID-19 tests for employees were covered by the city until Nov. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

However, city workers now have to take over paying for their COVID-19 tests if they are unvaccinated.

Masters added that the current health measures in place is working to reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission.

“We all have to do our part. We all play a role in public health. It’s called that for a reason,” the mayor stated.

“We have a number of events happening and coming up where people want to participate, so we want to see people be vaccinated for those.”

