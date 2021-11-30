Highway 97 in Penticton reopened after crash along Channel Parkway causes temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 97 in Penticton, B.C., was partially closed on Tuesday afternoon because of an accident, with police calling it a serious motor vehicle incident.

According to Penticton RCMP, the multi-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m., along the Channel Parkway, at the intersection of Highway 97 and Warren Avenue.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, or of any injuries.

Both Penticton RCMP and the B.C. Highway Patrol were on scene investigating.

REMINDER – #BCHwy97 vehicle incident between W Green Ave & Fairview Rd in #Penticton. One lane open in both directions. Expect delays. https://t.co/Ih300Rmxka — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 1, 2021

According to DriveBC, the highway was closed for about 90 minutes between Fairview Road and Green Avenue West, but has since reopened.

DriveBC is warning motorists to expect delays due to congestion.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other pertinent information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

