Highway 97 in Penticton reopened after crash along Channel Parkway causes temporary closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 8:22 pm
A map showing the section of Highway 97 in Penticton that was closed for around 90 minutes on Tuesday because of a multi-vehicle crash. View image in full screen
A map showing the section of Highway 97 in Penticton that was closed for around 90 minutes on Tuesday because of a multi-vehicle crash. DriveBC

A section of Highway 97 in Penticton, B.C., was partially closed on Tuesday afternoon because of an accident, with police calling it a serious motor vehicle incident.

According to Penticton RCMP, the multi-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m., along the Channel Parkway, at the intersection of Highway 97 and Warren Avenue.

Read more: Police urge caution, essential travel only on Highway 3 after series of crashes

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, or of any injuries.

Both Penticton RCMP and the B.C. Highway Patrol were on scene investigating.

According to DriveBC, the highway was closed for about 90 minutes between Fairview Road and Green Avenue West, but has since reopened.

DriveBC is warning motorists to expect delays due to congestion.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other pertinent information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
