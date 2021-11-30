SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. records 358 new COVID-19 infections as province identifies first case of Omicron variant

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. confirms its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant' B.C. confirms its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
B.C.'s top doctor says the province has identified its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the case is linked to a person in the Fraser Health region who travelled to Nigeria.

Another 358 cases of COVID-19 were reported in British Columbia on Tuesday as the province identified its first case of the Omicron variant.

Of the new cases, 107 were in the Fraser Health region, 53 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 85 were in the Interior Health region, 57 were in Island Health, and 56 were in Northern Health.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: How the Omicron variant could impact your travel plans' COVID-19: How the Omicron variant could impact your travel plans
COVID-19: How the Omicron variant could impact your travel plans

 

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

No new deaths were recorded, leaving the province’s COVID-19 death toll at 2,333.

Three hundred people are in hospital with the disease, three fewer than Monday. Of those patients, 104 are in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

A total of 218,426 have been recorded in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, of which 2,889 are active.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that the province’s first case of the Omicron variant involves a person from the Fraser Health region who recently returned from Nigeria.

Henry said 204 people who recently returned from parts of southern African with outbreaks of the variant are undergoing testing while in quarantine.

The Omicron variant has also been found in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

— With files from The Canadian Press

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tagBc Covid Numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers