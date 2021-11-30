More than 200 Toronto police members placed on unpaid leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

Send this page to someone via email

More then 200 members of the Toronto Police Service have been placed on indefinite unpaid leave after a COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect Tuesday.

In a news release, the service said 205 members — 117 uniform and 88 civilian — have been placed on an unpaid absence for either not being vaccinated or not disclosing their vaccination status.

The statement said almost 98 per cent of the 7,415 Toronto Police Service members have disclosed their vaccination status and 98 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“As we do every day, the service is prioritizing frontline and priority response to ensure public safety is not impacted during this period,” Chief James Ramer said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to assure the public that the Service is doing its part to protect the communities we serve and thank our members who have been vaccinated.”

The statement said if members become fully vaccinated and update their status, they will be allowed to return to work.

The service said requests for accommodation will be approached in a way that complies with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Update: Toronto Police Service Mandatory Vaccination Requirement https://t.co/kchcldG10m — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 30, 2021

2:56 Canadians show little consensus on when COVID-19 vaccine mandates should end: poll Canadians show little consensus on when COVID-19 vaccine mandates should end: poll