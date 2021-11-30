SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

More than 200 Toronto police members placed on unpaid leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 4:32 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

More then 200 members of the Toronto Police Service have been placed on indefinite unpaid leave after a COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect Tuesday.

In a news release, the service said 205 members — 117 uniform and 88 civilian — have been placed on an unpaid absence for either not being vaccinated or not disclosing their vaccination status.

The statement said almost 98 per cent of the 7,415 Toronto Police Service members have disclosed their vaccination status and 98 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“As we do every day, the service is prioritizing frontline and priority response to ensure public safety is not impacted during this period,” Chief James Ramer said in the release.

“I want to assure the public that the Service is doing its part to protect the communities we serve and thank our members who have been vaccinated.”

The statement said if members become fully vaccinated and update their status, they will be allowed to return to work.

The service said requests for accommodation will be approached in a way that complies with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
