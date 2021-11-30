Menu

Crime

Transport trucks collide north of Stratford causing road closures

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 4:20 pm
Police say the collision happened just before noon at the intersection of Perth Line 44 and Perth Road 135 near Wartburg. View image in full screen
Police say the collision happened just before noon at the intersection of Perth Line 44 and Perth Road 135 near Wartburg. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County say an investigation is underway after two transport trucks collided about 15 km north of Stratford, Ont.

They say the collision happened just before noon at the intersection of Perth Line 44 and Perth Road 135 near Wartburg.

Read more: Hensall man, 23, identified as victim of fatal crash south of Mitchell: OPP

Police say one of the drivers was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Line 44 was closed between Perth Road 130 and Perth Road 140, while Perth Road 135 was closed between Line 46 and Line 42.

Read more: OPP lay murder charge in 1985 death of baby in Perth County

Travellers are being warned to take alternate routes as cleanup is expected to take some time.

