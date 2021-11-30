Transport trucks collide north of Stratford causing road closures

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County say an investigation is underway after two transport trucks collided about 15 km north of Stratford, Ont.

They say the collision happened just before noon at the intersection of Perth Line 44 and Perth Road 135 near Wartburg.

Police say one of the drivers was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Line 44 was closed between Perth Road 130 and Perth Road 140, while Perth Road 135 was closed between Line 46 and Line 42.

Read more: OPP lay murder charge in 1985 death of baby in Perth County

Story continues below advertisement

Travellers are being warned to take alternate routes as cleanup is expected to take some time.

A crash between two transport trucks north of Sebringville has sent one driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Be advised #PerthOPP has closed the roadways near the intersection of Perth Line 44 & Perth Road 135 for clean-up and repairs to the hydro pole. ^js pic.twitter.com/CUXbUCdiT2 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 30, 2021