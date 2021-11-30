Menu

Canada

Progress report says Nova Scotia still clear-cutting too much of its forests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 2:26 pm
A harvested tree stand marks a sharp contrast with forested areas on Higgins Mountain in Nova Scotia's Wentworth Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. View image in full screen
A harvested tree stand marks a sharp contrast with forested areas on Higgins Mountain in Nova Scotia's Wentworth Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A progress report says Nova Scotia is not moving quickly enough on recommendations it adopt forestry practices that reduce clear-cutting.

The report by University of King’s College president Bill Lahey says there has been little change since 2018 on how forestry operations are conducted across the province.

Lahey’s findings, released Tuesday, are an update on his original landmark report from 2018, which called on the province to treat forests as ecosystems, a philosophy known as “ecological forestry.”

He said in 2018 that clear-cutting would be acceptable in certain situations, adding that the practice should not apply to areas filled with a variety of trees or a mixed species of trees.

Lahey says in his progress report that the recent clear-cutting on Crown lands wouldn’t have been so aggressive had the recommendations in his original report been implemented.

He notes that under new legislation by the Progressive Conservative government, some of his key recommendations need to be completed in two years.

Click to play video: 'Forestry advocates call on N.S. premier to reduce clear cutting' Forestry advocates call on N.S. premier to reduce clear cutting
Forestry advocates call on N.S. premier to reduce clear cutting – Jul 6, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
