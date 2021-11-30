Menu

Canada

More bone fragments found underneath Guelph’s Baker Street parking lot

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 1:54 pm
The Baker Street parking lot in downtown Guelph. View image in full screen
The Baker Street parking lot in downtown Guelph. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The City of Guelph says archaeological consultants continue to find bone fragments underneath the Baker Street parking lot ahead of a massive redevelopment project.

A full excavation for the lot and the adjacent Wyndham Street parking lot, which once served as a cemetery, is required by the province for archaeological clearance before construction on the Baker District can begin.

Work began in October and as of Tuesday, the city said 84 grave shafts have been identified and 33 bone fragments have been unearthed.

Trending Stories

The site served as an all-faith cemetery between 1827 and 1853 until a bylaw was passed banning all human burials within town limits.

Plans were then made to move the remains to Woodlawn Memorial Park and family members moved some burials, but others remained, the city said.

This led to there being a number of unmarked graves and therefore some burials are still in the ground to this day.

Discoveries of human remains were previously made in 2016, 2010 and in 2005.

The city said all remains found during the excavation now underway will be documented and reinterred at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The Baker District redevelopment that is being built on the site includes a new central library along with residential and commercial buildings.

