Say goodbye to a pair of parking lots in downtown Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says the Baker Street parking lot is closing for good on Oct. 1 ahead of the much-anticipated Baker District redevelopment project.

The adjacent Wyndham Street parking lot is closing permanently that day as well.

The two lots will soon be home to a new civic hub, anchored by a new central Guelph Public Library, two residential towers and an urban square. The project will also include 156 underground public parking spaces and 260 private spaces for people living in the high-rises.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

The city said before construction can start, crews will have to clear the site of any archaeological artifacts since it used to be a public cemetery.

Story continues below advertisement

“Towards the end of the week of Sept. 20, we’ll start preparing for the archaeological excavation,” the city said.

“We’ll remove the parking payment machines, gates and barriers for both parking lots and parts of each lot will be blocked off for bore hole drilling and test sites.”

Parking in the two lots will be free during the brief period before closing.

4:15 Canadian girl becomes world’s youngest published author Canadian girl becomes world’s youngest published author

The city said it is working to “carefully minimize” impacts to downtown businesses, residents and visitors.

“Ample public parking remains available in the East, West and Market parkades, and the Macdonell Street lot,” the city said. “Free two-hour on-street parking also continues to be available throughout the downtown.”

The city added that it will review the overall parking needs downtown, beginning sometime next year.

Story continues below advertisement

#ICYMI Baker & Wyndham Street parking lots are closing permanently on October 1 for Baker District redevelopment. Ample public parking available in East, West and Market parkades & Macdonell Street lot. Also #Free 2-hour on-street parking downtown https://t.co/6lnM3uhxR9 — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) September 14, 2021