Canada

3-day Thames River search concludes with no recovery made, London police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 30, 2021 1:47 pm
3-day Thames River search concludes with no recovery made, London police say - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Officials with the London Police Service say a three-day-long search and rescue in the Thames River near Greenway Park has concluded without a successful recovery.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday following reports that a man had entered the river near Wharncliffe Road South and Oxford Street, police said.

“Officers attended the area, and witnessed an individual submerged in the water,” police said in a statement Wednesday. “Rescue efforts were immediately started.”

Read more: London, Ont. lawyer says his father was assaulted in Islamophobic attack

In addition to London police and fire, efforts to locate the individual included the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and Aviation Services.

Trending Stories

Unfortunately, police say those involved in the search were unable to locate the male, and as a result, search efforts were deemed concluded as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Few other details have been released, and police say no further information will be made available at this time.

Those with information are asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

