3-day Thames River search concludes with no recovery made, London police say

Officials with the London Police Service say a three-day-long search and rescue in the Thames River near Greenway Park has concluded without a successful recovery.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday following reports that a man had entered the river near Wharncliffe Road South and Oxford Street, police said.

“Officers attended the area, and witnessed an individual submerged in the water,” police said in a statement Wednesday. “Rescue efforts were immediately started.”

In addition to London police and fire, efforts to locate the individual included the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and Aviation Services.

Unfortunately, police say those involved in the search were unable to locate the male, and as a result, search efforts were deemed concluded as of Wednesday.

Few other details have been released, and police say no further information will be made available at this time.

Those with information are asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).