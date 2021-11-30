Shelley Glover takes the stand in court case over PC party leadership, calls election ‘flawed’

Send this page to someone via email

Shelly Glover says the Manitoba PC party’s leadership election that saw Premier Heather Stefanson become leader of the party was flawed.

Glover, who lost last month to Stefanson by a small margin, has alleged there were irregularities when ballots were counted and wants a judge to order a new vote.

Tuesday, the failed candidate took the stand in court to challenge the election outcome.

1:44 PC party president defends Manitoba leadership vote in court PC party president defends Manitoba leadership vote in court

Glover, a former member of Parliament, received 49 per cent of ballots in the Oct. 30 vote.

Story continues below advertisement

When the results were announced, the ballots totalled 16,546, with Stefanson winning 51 per cent.

Glover was asked repeatedly about the voter list, or spreadsheet, she alleged should represent the total tally of ballots. Glover said the voters list was filled with errors and mistakes, as she challenges the outcome in court.

Lawyers for the PC party pushed Glover on whether she knew the number on that list was incorrect to which she responded “No, I believe it’s correct” and added there is no other voter list.

Glover said the list indicates 500 fewer people voted than what the final results said.

Read more: PC party president defends Manitoba leadership vote in court

“It’s unfathomable for me to think of how we got to that number,” Glover told the court.

Progressive Conservative party president Tom Wiebe told court Monday that the spreadsheet was never intended to be the final tally of votes and campaign leaders were aware.

The case continues on Dec. 10.

-With files from the Canadian Press