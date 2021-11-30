Menu

Canada

Driver walks away after car flips over Sources Blvd. overpass in Pointe-Claire

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 1:27 pm
The damaged car was towed Tuesday morning on Nov. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
The damaged car was towed Tuesday morning on Nov. 30, 2021. Karol Dahl/Global News

A 40-year-old man walked away with no major injuries after his car jumped over the Sources Boulevard overpass in Pointe-Claire early Tuesday.

The vehicle flipped on its roof on Donegani Avenue below the overpass shortly before 3 a.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Read more: Montreal-area city revives controversial plan to kill majority of deer herd in local park

Bergeron told Global News that police suspect the driver was travelling along the overpass before losing control and jumping over the barricade.

The car landed below, damaging a city sign and bus shelter.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec reports 784 new cases, 3 more deaths

Bergeron said the driver walked away from the scene, but police found him nearby. His injuries were only minor.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Bergeron said different factors are still being examined.

