Driver walks away after car flips over Sources Blvd. overpass in Pointe-Claire

A 40-year-old man walked away with no major injuries after his car jumped over the Sources Boulevard overpass in Pointe-Claire early Tuesday.

The vehicle flipped on its roof on Donegani Avenue below the overpass shortly before 3 a.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Bergeron told Global News that police suspect the driver was travelling along the overpass before losing control and jumping over the barricade.

The car landed below, damaging a city sign and bus shelter.

Bergeron said the driver walked away from the scene, but police found him nearby. His injuries were only minor.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Bergeron said different factors are still being examined.