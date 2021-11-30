Menu

Canada

Province gives Waterloo barbecue manufacturer $1 million as part of plan to create 158 jobs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 12:44 pm
Vic Fedeli speaks with media following meetings with federal, provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa in 2018. View image in full screen
Vic Fedeli speaks with media following meetings with federal, provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ontario has given to $1 million to a Waterloo barbecue manufacturer in an effort expected to create 158 jobs.

The Ontario government says Onward Manufacturing Company is making an investment of $17.8 million to expand its manufacturing facility for its Broil King barbecues as it looks to expand further into the U.S. and European markets.

Read more: Ford government’s auto sector strategy focuses on electric, hybrid vehicles

 

The province says the local company will use the government funds to consolidate the Broil King portion of its business in the city of Waterloo.

“This project is making a significant impact on the Waterloo Region economy by investing in Ontario’s talented workforce and creating the conditions for long-term economic growth,” Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli stated.

Read more: Ontario invests over $6-million in London-area businesses to create 134 jobs

Onward Manufacturing Company, which has been in operation for over a century, produces barbecues under several other names including Broil-Mate, Huntington, Sterling and Grill Pro.

The barbecues are built entirely in North America with plants in Waterloo, Tennessee and Indiana.

Ontario is investing more than $100-million through the Regional Development Program from 2019 to 2023 to support distinct regional priorities and challenges.

The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies and create jobs.

Earlier this month, the government also announced it was also providing funding to several other local businesses with Huron Digital Pathology, which is located in St. Jacob’s, receiving $500,000.

Blendtek Ingredients was also given $940,000 ahead of opening its new headquarters in Cambridge,

RTS Companies Inc. in St Clements received $500,000 to build a new facility while the Kitchener-based Delta Elevator Company was given $227,000to expand and modify operations.

—wIth files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan

