U of M study suggests shift to more rain than snow in the Arctic coming earlier than expected

Send this page to someone via email

New research suggests rainfall will soon be more common in the Arctic than snowfall.

A study led by researchers from the University of Manitoba, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, says the region will see a steep increase in rain 20 years earlier than predicted.

Read more: How La Niña and climate change may be enabling our current parade of atmospheric rivers

“As the Arctic continues to warm faster than the rest of the planet, evidence mounts that the region is experiencing unprecedented environmental change,” reads an abstract from the report.

Modelling suggests the shift to more rain than snow will happen between 2050 and 2080, states the report. This could happen even faster due to rapid warming, and sea ice loss.

1:42 Severe weather, climate change are leading to ecological grief, anxiety Severe weather, climate change are leading to ecological grief, anxiety – Nov 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

There are huge consequences for increased rain in the Arctic, including permafrost melt and flooding, lead researcher Michelle McCrystall said.

In August, rain fell for the first time in recorded history on the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet.

“The fact that we’re getting rainfall on the summit of Greenland right now, and that we’re maybe going to get more rainfall into the future — it kind of staggers me,” McCrystall said.

2:13 Soaking up ideas: How ‘sponge cities’ can absorb water, prevent flooding Soaking up ideas: How ‘sponge cities’ can absorb water, prevent flooding