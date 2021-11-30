Menu

Environment

U of M study suggests shift to more rain than snow in the Arctic coming earlier than expected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 12:27 pm
FILE - This early Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo shows an aerial view of large Icebergs floating as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade, and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. A special United Nations-affiliated oceans and ice report released on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2019 projects three feet of rising seas by the end of the century, much fewer fish, weakening ocean currents, even less snow and ice, and nastier hurricanes, caused by climate change. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana). AP Photo/Felipe Dana

New research suggests rainfall will soon be more common in the Arctic than snowfall.

A study led by researchers from the University of Manitoba, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, says the region will see a steep increase in rain 20 years earlier than predicted.

Read more: How La Niña and climate change may be enabling our current parade of atmospheric rivers

“As the Arctic continues to warm faster than the rest of the planet, evidence mounts that the region is experiencing unprecedented environmental change,” reads an abstract from the report.

Modelling suggests the shift to more rain than snow will happen between 2050 and 2080, states the report. This could happen even faster due to rapid warming, and sea ice loss.

Severe weather, climate change are leading to ecological grief, anxiety – Nov 19, 2021

 

There are huge consequences for increased rain in the Arctic, including permafrost melt and flooding, lead researcher Michelle McCrystall said.

Read more: Canada’s program to cut greenhouse-gas emissions is failing, audit shows

In August, rain fell for the first time in recorded history on the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet.

“The fact that we’re getting rainfall on the summit of Greenland right now, and that we’re maybe going to get more rainfall into the future — it kind of staggers me,” McCrystall said.

Soaking up ideas: How 'sponge cities' can absorb water, prevent flooding
© 2021 The Canadian Press
