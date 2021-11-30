Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 784 new cases, 3 more deaths

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 11:41 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec Public Health officials confirm first case of Omicron variant in the province' Quebec Public Health officials confirm first case of Omicron variant in the province
Quebec Public Health officials have confirmed the first case of Omicron variant in the province. They say it was detected in a person who travelled to the province from Nigeria, the same country of origin where two people in Ottawa were identified as having been infected with the variant. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, more people are being tested for the variant and ordered to quarantine.

Quebec is reporting 784 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three additional deaths attributed to the virus.

To date, the province has recorded 448,171 infections and 428,679 recoveries bringing the number of active cases to 7,913.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by one in the last day with 227 patients. Of, those, 51 are in intensive care for a jump of six.

Read more: Quebec confirms first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

On Monday, the province confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant in a person having recently arrived from Nigeria, with another 115 travellers under watch.

Quebec’s top doctor said the new variant was being monitored to see if it becomes the dominant variant ahead of the Delta variant.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said the next two weeks will be key in gaining a better understanding on how transmissible Omicron is and the severity of illness it can cause.

Until then, Dubé said he doesn’t foresee adding any additional restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

He did, however, recommend against unnecessary travel and warned of quickly changing re-entry rules to the country.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec elementary schools begin vaccination clinics

He also said the uncertainty surrounding the new variant is just another reason to get vaccinated.

He encouraged people aged 70 and over to quickly book their appointments for a third dose booster shot, and stressed the importance of continuing to follow all public health guidelines.

On Monday, 19,732 shots were administered, boosting to 80.8 the percentage of the population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has claimed 11,579 lives in the province.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagQuebec vaccination tagQuebec Numbers tagQuebec Omicron tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers