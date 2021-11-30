Menu

Crime

Emergency services respond to fire at Waterloo student residence

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 10:34 am
A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck. @Waterloo_Fire / Twitter

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency services were called to a fire at a student residence in Waterloo on Monday night.

They say first responders were called to Bridgeport House at 328 Regina St. N. at around 7:40 pm.

Read more: Overnight fire causes more than $1 million in damage to hotel in Waterloo

Police say firefighters managed to contain the fire to one unit within the building.

There was minimal damage caused and no injuries were reported as a result.

Read more: Fire set in city of Waterloo could be connected to others: police

Police say the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

Bridgeport House is privately owned and apartments are available to students at Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo.

