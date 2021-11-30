Emergency services respond to fire at Waterloo student residence

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency services were called to a fire at a student residence in Waterloo on Monday night.

They say first responders were called to Bridgeport House at 328 Regina St. N. at around 7:40 pm.

Police say firefighters managed to contain the fire to one unit within the building.

There was minimal damage caused and no injuries were reported as a result.

Police say the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

Bridgeport House is privately owned and apartments are available to students at Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo.