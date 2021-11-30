Driver facing charges after serious crash in Port Colborne

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is facing three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm following a two-vehicle crash in Niagara Region on Monday.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three were injured in the late afternoon collision on Highway 3 at the intersection of Brookfield Road in Port Colborne.

All three were hospitalized with one airlifted to a trauma centre. Police say all injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The two passenger vehicles collided after one was rear-ended while waiting to make a turn.

The area reopened to traffic at 8 o’clock last night.

Serious collision earlier this afternoon. #Hwy3, in Port Colborne at the intersection of Brookfield Rd.

Impaired driver rear ended vehicle stopped to make a left turn. 1 person airlifted to local hospital. 2 patients transported to hospital. #NiagaraOPP investigating. ^td pic.twitter.com/4lWqzt24Ky — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 30, 2021

