Driver facing charges after serious crash in Port Colborne

A driver is facing three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm following a two-vehicle crash in Niagara Region on Monday.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three were injured in the late afternoon collision on Highway 3 at the intersection of Brookfield Road in Port Colborne.
All three were hospitalized with one airlifted to a trauma centre. Police say all injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The two passenger vehicles collided after one was rear-ended while waiting to make a turn.
The area reopened to traffic at 8 o’clock last night.
