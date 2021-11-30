Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver facing charges after serious crash in Port Colborne

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 10:42 am
OPP say a driver is facing three charges after a serious collision in Port Colborne in Niagara Region On Monday Dec. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say a driver is facing three charges after a serious collision in Port Colborne in Niagara Region On Monday Dec. 29, 2021. @OPP_HSD

A driver is facing three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm following a two-vehicle crash in Niagara Region on Monday.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three were injured in the late afternoon collision on Highway 3 at the intersection of Brookfield Road in Port Colborne.

Read more: 1 dead after car crashes into tree on eastbound QEW in Niagara

All three were hospitalized with one airlifted to a trauma centre. Police say all injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The two passenger vehicles collided after one was rear-ended while waiting to make a turn.

The area reopened to traffic at 8 o’clock last night.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario identifies other potential cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant' Ontario identifies other potential cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagCar crash tagHighway 3 tagNiagara Region tagMotor Vehicle Collision tagPort Colborne tagNiagara Region news tagbrookfield road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers