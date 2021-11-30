OPP make impaired driving arrests in Peterborough and Northumberland counties, Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Central Ontario made several impaired driving arrests over the past few days including one involving a single-vehicle crash on the weekend.

Peterborough County OPP

On Monday night around 11 p.m., Peterborough County OPP officers attended a restaurant parking lot in Bridgenorth in Selwyn Township after a complainant said a vehicle had been parked there for an extended period of time and that they were concerned for the driver’s wellbeing.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Taylor Henderson, 25, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

A court appearance is scheduled in Peterborough on Jan. 5.

Douro-Dummer Township

On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., a Peterborough County OPP officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 28 in Douro-Dummer Township. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Dariusz Hrycko, 51, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of speeding.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 30.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Just after midnight on Sunday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were conducting a spot check when officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 35 in the former Fenelon Township. Police say the driver was first given a a standardized field sobriety test and later was transported to the OPP in Lindsay detachment for further testing, including an evaluation by a drug recognition expert.

Story continues below advertisement

Jacob Werker, 30, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and failure to surrender a driver’s licence.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 23.

Northumberland OPP

On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., an officer responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 9 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Police determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

Michael McSwan, 36, of Clarington, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol), failure or refusal to comply with a demand and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 12.