Man seriously injured after being hit by dump truck, Toronto police seek driver

Toronto police say they are looking for the driver of a dump truck after a man was struck Tuesday morning.
Police were called to Finch and Warden avenues at around 8:20 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian.
Investigators said a man in his 40s was struck by the dump truck and suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the dump truck did not remain at the scene, police said, adding it was last seen going southbound on Warden Avenue.
