Weather

Winter weather travel advisory issued for London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 30, 2021 7:52 am
A photo of a snowy winter day in Mississauga, Ont. on Feb. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
A photo of a snowy winter day in Mississauga, Ont. on Feb. 18, 2021. Ryan Rocca / Global News

A winter weather travel advisory was issued for London, Ont., and Middlesex County Tuesday morning, as well as to areas east and north of the region.

Environment Canada is calling for “brief but intense snowfall.”

The national weather agency says it’s possible that two centimetres of snowfall could fall in an hour in the heaviest bands. In total, 2 to 5 cm of snowfall is possible before the snow moves out around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather agency adds that “travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.”

The snowfall is on top of several centimetres of snow that’s fallen since late last week, leaving the London region blanketed in snow.

Locally, the forecast is calling for a high of 3 C and overnight low of -3 C. Forecasters say flurries could turn to rain Tuesday afternoon before the temperature drops in the evening.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
