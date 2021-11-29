COVID-19: Quebec elementary schools begin vaccination clinics

Send this page to someone via email

In-school vaccination clinics got underway across Montreal on Monday.

Parents of kids from both the Lester B. Pearson and the English Montreal school boards should have already received a letter indicating how to give consent to have their child vaccinated during the school day.

Officials from public health were at Verdun Elementary since 10 a.m. Monday. Any child with consent from a parent was able to get the shot during school hours.

Parents who preferred to be with their child were invited to come after school.

Over 100 children at Verdun Elementary were vaccinated by the end of day. The clinic was open for all students including Riverside Elementary School students who were bused in.

Sinclair Laird Elementary in Park-Ex rolled out its vaccine clinic on Monday. Over 50 children received their shot by end of day on Monday.

“We respect parents’ choice and we’ve applied no pressure or hype of any kind,” says Sinclair Laird principal Derrek Cauchi.

“We’ve just been sort of matter of fact about it and offered this service, and this is the result.”

Clinics within the schools are happening all around Montreal. It’s a joint effort between school boards, public health and the regional health authority.

A parent of an eight-year-old who gave her name as Megan says there wasn’t a lot of time between the original email and the vaccination, but she’s happy it’s all done.

“This is much easier than having to book an appointment,” says Megan. “Plus the kids get to do it with their classmates. I liked it.”

At a press conference on Monday, Health Minister Christian Dubé says he’s very pleased with the vaccine rollouts. Around one third of eligible five to 11 year olds have already been vaccinated or have an appointment to do so. That represents more than 200,000 kids across Quebec.

