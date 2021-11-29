Person linked in disappearances of 2 London Ont. women has died, police investigations continue

Send this page to someone via email

London police are reviewing the disappearance of two London women several years after they went missing.

In the past week, police have been meeting with the families of Kathryn Bordato and Shelley Desrochers to update them on the investigations.

Kathryn Bordato, 44, was reported missing on February 10, 2010, but was last seen in the area of Cavendish Park in July 2009.

Shelley Desrochers, 42, was reported missing to police on the afternoon of January 21, 2016, and was last seen in the area of Lorne Avenue and English Street on January 2, 2016.

Throughout the course of the investigations, police say one person was identified as knowing both women. The individual provided “limited cooperation” with investigators. There is evidence the person withheld information from police. Police say the person — who has died — was monitored closely.

Story continues below advertisement

“Significant resources and various investigative techniques were used over a long period of time to obtain whatever further information this individual had in relation to the disappearances,” a release from police said. Privacy legislation prohibits the LPS from releasing any information that could potentially identify this person.

Both investigations remain open, but police say there has been no evidence indicating that either is still alive.

At the time she was reported missing, Bordato was described as caucasian, with long brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. Police say Borato would sometimes walk with a limp, and had a tattoo of the symbol for the female gender on her left hand between her thumb and index finger.

Bordato was also known to go by other names, including Kathy, Pat, Kat, Katie, Katie Stewart, Laura Bordato, and Lauren Stewart.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time she was reported missing, Desrochers was described as caucasian, 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 130 pounds, with hazel eyes, and long brown hair. Police say she had a distinctive walking style, described as being “pigeon-toed.”

Desrochers also had several visible tattoos including a rose, a heart, and a bluebird.

Both cases remain open, and police are urging the public to come forward with any information.