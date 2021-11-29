The Canadian Western Agribition celebrates 50 years and a return from the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

This year marks 50 years of the Canadian Western Agribition, a week-long event attended by more than 2,000 animals and people from across the country and globe at Evraz Place in Regina.

“We had a pretty great return to Agribition,” said CWA CEO Chris Lane.

“Not only were we celebrating 50 years but we were celebrating a return to the event overall after having to take last year off.”

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic like everything else. But with safety precautions put in place, this year’s event was a success.

Agribition enforced mask mandating and followed protocols that include providing proof of vaccination or an approved negative COVID-19 test result upon entering the Agribition grounds.

“What we saw was tens of thousands of people who [came] to the show either exhibiting cow in the tradeshow or the rodeo or coming to look around,” he said.

“I think overwhelmingly, it was a very positive event for the agricultural community but also the community here in Regina.”

The CWA show kicked off on Nov. 22 to 27. Although the event is over, organizers are still working around the clock to tally up the overall attendance and the revenue that was generated during the six-day show.

“It takes us a few days because we have so many different groups of people to measure,” said Lane. “We sold out on the rodeo on Saturday and [almost] on Friday.”

In the past, schools would bring their students to attend Agribition. But with COVID-19 restrictions, Lane said they decided to hold the school field trips online to ensure the kids were included somehow this year.

“Thousands of kids from all over the province joined in online on our new virtual education program,” he said.

Lane is already looking forward for next year’s CWA event.

