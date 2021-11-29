Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba introduces bill that would strengthen police misconduct investigations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2021 3:24 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting in Winnipeg's north end left one person in hospital. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting in Winnipeg's north end left one person in hospital. Shane Gibson/Global News

The Manitoba government is planning changes that it says will bolster investigations into alleged police misconduct.

A bill now before the legislature would introduce fines and jail time for most police officers who do not comply with “reasonable” requests from the Independent Investigation Unit.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify' Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify
Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify – Jan 29, 2021

The bill would also forbid the unit — a civilian-led body that oversees police — from hiring active police officers as investigators.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The bill would also create a director of Indigenous and community relations.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen says the bill is based on an independent review of provincial police law a year ago.

The bill stops short of requiring officers who are the subject of in investigation to agree to be interviewed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagWinnipeg police tagManitoba Legislature tagIIU tagpolice officers tagIndependent Investigation Unit tagwinnipeg police services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers