Manitoba introduces bill that would strengthen police misconduct investigations

The Manitoba government is planning changes that it says will bolster investigations into alleged police misconduct.

A bill now before the legislature would introduce fines and jail time for most police officers who do not comply with “reasonable” requests from the Independent Investigation Unit.

The bill would also forbid the unit — a civilian-led body that oversees police — from hiring active police officers as investigators.

The bill would also create a director of Indigenous and community relations.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen says the bill is based on an independent review of provincial police law a year ago.

The bill stops short of requiring officers who are the subject of in investigation to agree to be interviewed.