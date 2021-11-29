COVID-19: N.B. reports 46 new cases, 1 death in Moncton region

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one death of a person in their 70s in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 706.

There are 17 people in intensive care and another 47 in hospital for a total of 64 people hospitalized, including one person under the age of 19, the province said.

“Though the number of people currently hospitalized is of concern, 23 individuals contracted COVID-19 while already in hospital for another reason,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s top doctor, in a release.

“Steps are being taken to ensure that the virus does not spread further in hospitals in Moncton and Saint John.”

As of Monday, 2,991 children aged five to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Moncton's largest craft show returns amid climbing COVID-19 cases

More than 11,040 appointments have also been booked for children aged five to 11.

Public health reported that 81.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 86.5 per cent have received their first dose.

“We have added children aged five to 11 to our vaccination statistics,” said Russell. “That is why our percentages are lower. As more children under 12 get vaccinated, we will quickly see our vaccination progress improve and the percentages will increase again.”

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 15 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

three people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

three people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

three people 70-79.

Ten cases are under investigation, three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are travel related.

The 10 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

four people 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

Seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and three cases are under investigation.

The nine new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is a person 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 11 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

three people 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

two people 60-69.

Seven cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.