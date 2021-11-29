Man facing attempted murder charge in relation to weekend stabbing in downtown Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 26-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a weekend stabbing in Halifax.

Police responded to the 1000-block of Brunswick Street in the city’s downtown on Nov. 27, just before 11 p.m.

Officers found a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police arrest suspect after man is stabbed in Halifax

At the time, police said they had a man in custody.

On Monday, police said Ronald Kevin Belong, 26, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and resist/obstruct police.

Story continues below advertisement

0:26 Audio of 911 call from N.S. shooting brings back nightmares for man whose parents were killed Audio of 911 call from N.S. shooting brings back nightmares for man whose parents were killed – Jun 4, 2021