Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing attempted murder charge in relation to weekend stabbing in downtown Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 12:25 pm
Halifax police View image in full screen
A 26-year-old man is several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a weekend stabbing in Halifax. File/ Global News

A 26-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a weekend stabbing in Halifax.

Police responded to the 1000-block of Brunswick Street in the city’s downtown on Nov. 27, just before 11 p.m.

Officers found a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police arrest suspect after man is stabbed in Halifax

At the time, police said they had a man in custody.

Trending Stories

On Monday, police said Ronald Kevin Belong, 26, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and resist/obstruct police.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Audio of 911 call from N.S. shooting brings back nightmares for man whose parents were killed' Audio of 911 call from N.S. shooting brings back nightmares for man whose parents were killed
Audio of 911 call from N.S. shooting brings back nightmares for man whose parents were killed – Jun 4, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police tagHalifax crime taghalifax stabbing tagHalifax Brunswick Street stabbing tagHalifax stabbing charge tagHalifax stabbing crime tagRonald Kevin Belong tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers