Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest suspect after man is stabbed in Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2021 9:08 am
Halifax Regional Police View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police say they have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. File/ Global News

Halifax Regional Police say they have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to Brunswick Street just before 11 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

Read more: Man injured after being struck by vehicle on Sylvia Avenue in Halifax

They say the 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Investigators say a 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later near the scene and that charges are pending.

Police say they aren’t looking for any other suspects at this time and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

But they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Halifax Regional Police tagHalifax crime taghalifax stabbing tagstabbing investigation tagBrunswick Street stabbing tagHalifax Brunswick Street stabbing tagHalifax police stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers