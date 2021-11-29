Napanee Interval House employees reject latest contract offer

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing shelter workers from Napanee’s Interval House wants to return to the bargaining table. Union members have unanimously rejected management’s recent contract offer.

Interval House provides safe shelter, transitional housing and counselling supports for abused women and their children in the Town of Greater Napanee, located in the County of Lennox and Addington.

“These women are absolutely united and have been steadfast on their needs since the start of negotiations earlier this year,” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said.

“I hope that this vote is a clear enough message to the shelter’s board and LAIH management, that it’s time to treat shelter workers with respect and stand by their own previous commitments made at the bargaining table,” he added.

Around 20 workers at the Lennox and Addington Interval House have been on strike since Oct. 29.

According to the union, the collective agreement has been expired for more than one year.