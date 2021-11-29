Positive COVID-19 case at Shoeless Joe’s in Belleville, Ont., health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has issued a public notice after multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving individuals who attended the restaurant Shoeless Joe’s in Belleville on Nov. 20 and 21.

The health unit says it is in the process of investigating the cases, and the restaurant has temporarily closed, voluntarily, while the investigation concludes.

Those who were at Shoeless Joe’s on the dates outlined are advised to seek testing immediately, even if they have no symptoms.

2:06 Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 dealing with COVID-19 Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 dealing with COVID-19 – Aug 14, 2020