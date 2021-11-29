SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Positive COVID-19 case at Shoeless Joe’s in Belleville, Ont., health unit says

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 10:40 am
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public is warning of positive COVID-19 cases at Shoeless Joe's restaurant. Global Kingston

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has issued a public notice after multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving individuals who attended the restaurant Shoeless Joe’s in Belleville on Nov. 20 and 21.

Read more: COVID-19 — Hastings Prince Edward Public Health investigating exposure at Stirling Fair

The health unit says it is in the process of investigating the cases, and the restaurant has temporarily closed, voluntarily, while the investigation concludes.

Trending Stories

Those who were at Shoeless Joe’s on the dates outlined are advised to seek testing immediately, even if they have no symptoms.

Click to play video: 'Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 dealing with COVID-19' Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 dealing with COVID-19
Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 dealing with COVID-19 – Aug 14, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 cases tagBelleville tagcovid testing tagBelleville covid tagbelleville shoeless joe's tagShoeless Joe's tagshoeless joe's covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers