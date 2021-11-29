Guelph Storm beat Otters twice, finish month on 4-game win streak

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm finished off their November schedule riding a four-game winning streak following a 7-3 victory over the Erie Otters on Sunday.

Jacob Maillet had two goals and Matthew Poitras had a goal and assist, while Owen Bennett turned away 20 shots in the win at Sleeman Centre.

Chase Coughlan, Danny Zhilkin, Cooper Walker and Daniil Chayka also scored for the Storm.

The Storm were perfect over the weekend despite having to play three games in three days. On Friday, Guelph beat the London Knights 3-2 before heading to Erie, where they secured another 3-2 victory over the Otters.

Sunday’s rematch against Erie marked the fourth time during the season Guelph has managed six or more goals against its opponents.

Guelph ended the month with eight wins and only three losses, including one loss in a shootout. Their record on the season is at 13-6-1-1, good enough for second place in the OHL‘s Western Conference behind the Knights.

The Storm begin December with a trip to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday to take on the Greyhounds before travelling to Saginaw on Saturday for a game against the Spirit.

All Storm games can be head live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott.