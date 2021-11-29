Menu

Crime

Verdicts expected today for 13 inmates accused in brutal attack inside N.S. jail

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2021 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions' Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions
Over the last year and a half, the East Coast Prison Justice Society has been looking into prisoner conditions in our provincial jails. Their newly released report is raising concerns over health, safety and human rights violations for those who are incarcerated. Alicia Draus has the details – Jul 26, 2021

Verdicts for 13 inmates accused of carrying out a brutal jail assault in 2019 are expected today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

A total of 15 inmates have been charged with attempted murder and with other offences related to an attack on Stephen Anderson at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on Dec. 2, 2019.

The prosecution of 13 inmates was divided into separate trials before Judge Jamie Campbell, in order to allow sufficient space for the lawyers, sheriffs and accused to attend and abide by pandemic health orders.

Read more: ‘I hope he dies’: Court told inmates refused to let guards near N.S. jail assault

The first trial, held in September, included Jacob Lilly, Wesley Hardiman, Matthew Lambert, Colin Ladelpha, Kirk Carridice and Omar McIntosh.

The second trial, which took place earlier this month, included Kaz Cox, Austin Mitton, Kevin Clarke-McNeil, Andriko Crawley, Robert Fraser, Matthew Coaker and Geevan Nagendran.

The 14th defendant, Brian James Marriott, was permitted to have his charges handled in separate proceedings, while Sophon Sek, the 15th inmate accused in the case, is facing trial at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia inmate rights advocates call for COVID-19 protection plan' Nova Scotia inmate rights advocates call for COVID-19 protection plan
Nova Scotia inmate rights advocates call for COVID-19 protection plan – Jan 17, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
