Kingston, Ont. public health warns of positive COVID-19 case at Italo-Canadian Club

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is warning individuals who attended the Italo-Canadian Club on Saturday, Nov. 20 to isolate until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

An individual who was positive for COVID-19 attended the facility from 6:30 to 11:30 that night.

Public health says those who were in attendance and are unvaccinated must isolate until Dec. 1.

The health agency says the process of contact tracing has already begun, adding that an additional public notice may be required should it not be able to reach all parties.

The region is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, including repeated record-high daily active cases.

