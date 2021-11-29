SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Kingston, Ont. public health warns of positive COVID-19 case at Italo-Canadian Club

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 10:17 am
KFL&A Public Health is advising of a positive COVID-19 case at the Italo-Canadian Club. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is advising of a positive COVID-19 case at the Italo-Canadian Club. Megan King / CKWS TV

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is warning individuals who attended the Italo-Canadian Club on Saturday, Nov. 20 to isolate until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

An individual who was positive for COVID-19 attended the facility from 6:30 to 11:30 that night.

Public health says those who were in attendance and are unvaccinated must isolate until Dec. 1.

Read more: COVID-19 rates continue to rise in KFL&A, 32 new cases, 267 active

The health agency says the process of contact tracing has already begun, adding that an additional public notice may be required should it not be able to reach all parties.

The region is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, including repeated record-high daily active cases.

Click to play video: 'Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A' Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A
Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A
