Toronto plays Memphis, looks to end home slide

Memphis Grizzlies (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to end its four-game home slide with a victory over Memphis.

The Raptors have gone 2-7 in home games. Toronto is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.2.

The Grizzlies are 3-5 on the road. Memphis ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 126-113 in the last meeting on Nov. 25. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 26 points, and Morant led the Grizzlies with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 20.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Trent is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Morant is shooting 47.6% and averaging 24.1 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 47.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: out (knee), Gary Trent Jr.: out (calf), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

