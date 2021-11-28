Menu

Winter weather travel advisory for Hamilton-area: Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 11:24 am
Cars driving along Main Street East in Hamilton Ont. in Dec. 2020. View image in full screen
Cars driving along Main Street East in Hamilton Ont. in Dec. 2020. Global News

Environment Canada has updated a winter weather travel advisory for the Hamilton-area.

The first snowfall of the season, which began just after 7 p.m on Saturday, will continue on and off throughout Sunday, dropping between three to six cm of snow. Areas over higher terrain could see more.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the agency said in its statement.

Read more: Winter weather advisory issued as parts of Ontario will see first snowfall

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Hamilton’s general forecast on Sunday is calling for periods of snow and a high of only 2C. The low is expected to hit -6C.

The city could see its second wave of snow on Monday night through to Tuesday morning.

