Winter weather travel advisory for Hamilton-area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has updated a winter weather travel advisory for the Hamilton-area.

The first snowfall of the season, which began just after 7 p.m on Saturday, will continue on and off throughout Sunday, dropping between three to six cm of snow. Areas over higher terrain could see more.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the agency said in its statement.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Hamilton’s general forecast on Sunday is calling for periods of snow and a high of only 2C. The low is expected to hit -6C.

The city could see its second wave of snow on Monday night through to Tuesday morning.