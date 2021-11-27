Winter weather advisory issued as parts of Ontario will see first snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory Saturday afternoon for parts of southern Ontario.

According to a statement issued by Environment Canada, snowfall is expected to begin Sunday morning and will continue throughout the day. It is expected to end by Sunday evening.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the advisory was issued for areas including the city of Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Durham Region, Sarnia, Windsor-Essex and Kingston.

The city of Hamilton was also issued an advisory. However, it could experience snowfall in two waves with the first wave starting as early as Saturday evening.

These areas could see between two and five centimetres of snow.

However, Environment Canada said some areas could see higher amounts of snowfall accumulation due to easterly winds off of Lake Ontario.

Because this is the first snowfall of the season for many cities, Environment Canada is advising drivers to be vigilant as roads may become slippery.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the statement read.