COVID-19: 13 new cases, 17 recoveries in London and Middlesex Sunday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

In total, there have been 14,849 cases, including 140 active cases (a decrease of five), 14,457 recoveries (an increase of 17) and 252 deaths (unchanged).

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

The rate of active cases among those aged 25 to 39 is now higher than the rate among those 11 and under, who have not previously been able to get vaccinated. There are 41 active cases among people in the 25-to-39 age group at a rate of 36.6 cases per 100,000. For those under the age of 11, there are 17 active cases at a rate of 26.4 cases per 100,000.

Vaccinations for kids aged five to 11 began Friday in the London, Ont., region.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, LHSC was caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19. Ten were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

On Monday, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow explained that, over the past four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID-19 admissions have come from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Friday.

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence.

It was declared Saturday and is linked to five student-cases.

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Lord Nelson Public School (two cases)

Medway High School (one case)

Mosa Central Public School (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald Public School (one case)

St Andre Bessette Secondary School (one case)

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute (one case)

Victoria Public School (two cases)

Woodland Heights Public School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

London Bridge: Huron Heights Early Childhood Learning Centre (one case)

The health unit says at least 266 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

As mentioned above, an outbreak has been declared at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence. It was linked to five student cases Saturday.

Vaccinations and testing

According to the latest vaccination data released Tuesday, 90.0 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 20 while 87.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Since Oct. 15, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 50.51 per cent of all cases (247 of 489) and 50.0 per cent of all hospitalizations (eight of 16).

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and three involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 964 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial case total to 617,015.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,994 as one more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 600,537 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 33,249 vaccines (27,900 for a first shot and 5,349 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 86.3 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 89.5 per cent.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,484.

Test positivity hit 3.2 per cent.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, SWPH reported:

5,275 total cases

181 active cases

4,997 resolved cases

97 deaths to date

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The latest death, reported Nov. 23, involved a man in his 60s from Elgin County. SWPH also reported a death Nov. 22 involving a man in his 80s from Elgin County.

Of the 181 active cases in the region, 84 were in Elgin County (including 39 in Aylmer, 21 in Bayham and 20 in St. Thomas) and 97 were in Oxford County (including 37 in Tillsonburg and 32 in Woodstock).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Thirteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in the ICU as of Friday.

SWPH is reporting an outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared Nov. 18, involving eight resident cases and two staff cases.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.4 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 5.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

As of Nov. 25, 75.0 per cent of those aged five and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 77.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, HPPH reported:

2,525 total cases

48 active cases

2,408 recoveries

69 deaths to date

The most recent death was reported on Nov. 16. HPPH also reported a death on Nov. 15.

Among the 48 active cases, 21 were reported in North Perth. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and there was one active case involving a health-care worker as of Friday.



HPPH is reporting two outbreaks, both involving unidentified workplaces.

An outbreak at Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared Nov. 23, involves six students.

An outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22 and involving two child cases, is ongoing.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 3.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 22, 83.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,363 total cases (an increase of three)

38 active cases (a decrease of four)

4,249 resolved cases (an increase of seven)

76 deaths (unchanged)

The most recent death involved someone in their 80s who died at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

This is the second death reported this week. The first was reported Nov. 23 and involved someone in their 80s who died in hospital Nov. 20.

LPH does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, six COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health.

LPH reported one active outbreak at Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 14 was 2.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent the week before.



Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Jessica Patton