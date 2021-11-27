Quebec reports highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since April with 1,171

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,171 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three additional deaths linked to the virus.

The latest figures mark the second day in a row on which the province reporter more than 1,000 new infections and the highest number of new daily cases since April.

The health department says the number of hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 declined by one from the day before to 205, while the number of people in intensive care rose by five to 48.

Authorities say 31,835 COVID-19 tests were analyzed Friday, with a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent.

Health authorities say 23,482 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday, including 14,000 first doses administered to children aged five through 11.

Officials say 84 per cent of Quebecers five and over have now received at least one dose of vaccine, including five per cent of children five through 11.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

