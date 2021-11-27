Fatal collision in Ajax, Ont. leaves 1 dead, another in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested following a hit-and-run that left one person dead and another in critical condition in Ajax, Ont., Durham regional police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Harwood Avenue and Kingston Road early Saturday morning, police tweeted.

Investigators said an elderly man was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The driver abandoned the scene but was arrested a short time later, police said.

According to police, roads in the area remain closed as the investigation continues.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

This investigation is a fatal collision and fail to remain. The suspect fled from the scene to be arrested shortly after. One elderly passenger was pronounced dead and the driver was taken to trauma center with critical injuries. Roadways closed. More info will follow. https://t.co/U6uHw65tUq pic.twitter.com/UxdNrMOUvQ — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 27, 2021