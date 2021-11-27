Menu

Traffic

Fatal collision in Ajax, Ont. leaves 1 dead, another in critical condition

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 10:38 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. Nick Westoll / Global News

One person has been arrested following a hit-and-run that left one person dead and another in critical condition in Ajax, Ont., Durham regional police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Harwood Avenue and Kingston Road early Saturday morning, police tweeted.

Read more: Man charged with accessory after the fact in connection with fatal Ajax shooting

Investigators said an elderly man was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The driver abandoned the scene but was arrested a short time later, police said.

Read more: Police working to identify driver killed in fiery Oshawa car crash

According to police, roads in the area remain closed as the investigation continues.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

