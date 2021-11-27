Ontario reports 854 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 854 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total case count in the province to 616,051.

This is a drop from Friday, when Ontario reported 927 cases for the first time since early September where the count was higher than 900.

For comparison, last Saturday saw 728 new cases and the previous Saturday saw 661 cases.

Two more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,993.

The Ministry of Health reported that out of 854 reported cases, 451 were among those who are not fully vaccinated and 31 have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 349 cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.

According to a tweet by Health Minister Christine Elliot, 254 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 14 from the previous day). Of the 254 patients, 206 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 48 patients are fully vaccinated.

In Ontario, 22,895,217 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 89.4% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 86.3% have two doses.

There are 134 patients in intensive care units due to COVID-19, (down by six from the previous day) and 87 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by one from the previous day).

According to the latest provincial data, 107 cases were recorded in Simcoe Muskoka District, 97 cases were recorded in Toronto, 82 in Windsor-Essex, 48, in York Region, 47 in Peel Region, 44 in Ottawa, and 43 in Sudbury and Districts All other public health units recorded under 40 cases.

Within the last 24 hours, 31,444 tests were completed. Test positivity hit 3 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the province also reported 580 cases were deemed resolved Saturday. A total of 599,979 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from the virus.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,079 — up from the previous day when it was at 5,807. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

According to the latest data, 86.3 per cent age 12 and higher are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. At least 89.4 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose. More than 22 million doses have been administered since the rollout of vaccines began last year.

